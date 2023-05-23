Barclay Damon Adds Helbraun Levey Managing Partner In NY

By Jack Rodgers (May 23, 2023, 10:54 AM EDT) -- Barclay Damon LLP has added a managing partner from boutique firm Helbraun Levey whose practice focuses on labor and employment litigation, representing clients largely in the hospitality industry, the firm said in a Monday news release....

