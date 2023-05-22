'Smart' Glass Maker Slips Investor Suit Over Post-SPAC Woes

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 22, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- "Smart" glass manufacturer View Inc. has beaten for now a proposed investor class action over an internal probe it announced after its March 2021 go-public merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, though the presiding California federal judge Monday gave the lead plaintiff a chance to revise its claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS