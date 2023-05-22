Kustomer Brings Back Ex-Legal Leader After Meta Spin-Off

By Michele Gorman (May 22, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A lawyer who worked in-house at Meta Platforms for the past year has rejoined Kustomer as its chief legal officer, he said recently on LinkedIn, as the business-software startup once again becomes a standalone company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS