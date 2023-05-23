Fla. Hit With Suit Over 'Unconstitutional' Chinese Property Ban

By Lauren Berg (May 22, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A group of Chinese citizens who live, work and are raising families in Florida are challenging a law that severely limits the ownership of Florida property by Chinese nationals, comparing the law to such past discriminatory measures as the Chinese Exclusion Act, according to the federal complaint filed Monday....

