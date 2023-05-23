Sports Drink Co. Casts Doubt On Testing In Consumer Suit

By Renee Hickman (May 23, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Sports drink supplier BioSteel asked a New York federal court this week to toss a proposed class action that accuses the company of misleading consumers by claiming its drinks are "eco-friendly," calling into question third-party testing that the plaintiff relied upon in her complaint....

