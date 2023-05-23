DC's AG Fights For Revival Of Amazon Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid (May 23, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Three other courts have already endorsed the District of Columbia's argument that Amazon's third-party contracts plausibly violate antitrust law, the district has told the D.C. appeals court in which it's fighting to revive its enforcement suit against the online retail behemoth....

