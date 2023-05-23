Calif. DOJ To Investigate State Bar Whistleblower Complaints

By James Mills (May 23, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Board of Trustees of the California State Bar, in an attempt to clean up the bar's image in the wake of the Tom Girardi scandal, is transferring its investigation into whistleblower complaints against bar employees directly to the state's Department of Justice....

