Insurer Urges 9th Circ. To Toss Ex-NS8 Legal Chief's Appeal

By Aaron West (May 24, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Specialty insurer Ironshore Indemnity Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to affirm a ruling that an exclusion in a warranty letter signed by the since-convicted CEO of defunct tech company NS8 Inc. means it doesn't have to defend the company's former in-house lawyer from a breach of fiduciary duty claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS