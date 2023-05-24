PTAB Axes 5 Patents Over Owner's 'Egregious Abuse'

By Ryan Davis (May 24, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics withheld information during inter partes reviews of five of its biological specimen collection patents, and canceled all 183 challenged claims as a sanction for the company's "egregious abuse of the PTAB process."...

