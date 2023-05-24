Vice Chancellor Clarifies 'Sexism' Concerns In Oracle Ruling

By Rose Krebs (May 24, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III told counsel representing Oracle stockholders in litigation over the company's acquisition of NetSuite that he fears "imprecise" wording in a post-trial ruling "allowed for an impression" that he had accused them of making "sexist arguments" during the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS