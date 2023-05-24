Orbitz Can Reduce Rape Judgment With Prior Settlement

By Y. Peter Kang (May 24, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court ruled Wednesday that a potential judgment against Orbitz in an ongoing suit accusing an Orbitz employee of raping two advertising company workers after a party can be reduced because of a confidential settlement the employees reached with their employer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS