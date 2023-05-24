Ericsson Escapes Investor's ISIS Bribes Suit

By Jessica Corso (May 24, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson of hiding its knowledge of possible bribes to the Islamic State from U.S. investors, saying that generic statements about the company's growth in the Middle East did not require further disclosure....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS