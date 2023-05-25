No State Immunity For Spain In €120M Energy Row

By William Janes (May 25, 2023, 7:01 PM BST) -- A London court has ruled that Spain can't use state immunity to wriggle out of paying a €120 million ($129 million) arbitration award for slashing its economic incentives for renewable energy investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS