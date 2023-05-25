Ohio Atty Suspended For Dishonesty, Other Violations

By Ryan Harroff (May 25, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court suspended an attorney for 18 months on Thursday after he represented both sides of a civil dispute and repeatedly interrupted a judge during a criminal proceeding while presenting "his own version of the facts," among other ethics violations, according to the opinion....

