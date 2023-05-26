Mastercard Loses Bid To Appeal To Trim £14B Swipe Fee Suit

By Sophia Dourou (May 26, 2023, 5:31 PM BST) -- A competition tribunal has declined to grant Mastercard permission to appeal its finding that the card giant could not trim a £14 billion ($17.3 billion) class action over its swipe fees, arguing it was bound by a European Commission decision that banned the charges....

