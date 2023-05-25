Block & Leviton Will Steer Match Group Securities Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs (May 25, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP has been appointed lead counsel for a proposed class of Match Group Inc. stockholders in Delaware federal court litigation alleging that the company misled the public about issues with its dating app Tinder, causing its stock price to plummet when the problems were publicly revealed....

