Pillsbury Brings On Buchalter Litigation Leader In Calif.

By Emily Johnson (May 25, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has hired the litigation chair for Buchalter PC's Orange County and San Diego offices, strengthening its own litigation capabilities in San Diego, the firm announced on Thursday....

