Starz Bids To End Strip Club TV Drama Copyright Suit

By Peter McGuire (May 25, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Starz Entertainment LLC has asked a California federal judge to shut down a suit that claims the network ripped off a musical stage play to make its strip club drama series "P-Valley," arguing none of the works' allegedly similar elements are protected under copyright....

