Vape Cos. Ask Fed Circuit To Undo Ban In 'Elf' TM Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 30, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Chinese vape maker has taken the fight against a U.S. rival over the "Elf" trademark to the Federal Circuit, urging the panel to undo a trial court's order barring it from selling products under the "Elfbar" name — a prohibition which has cost it "tens of millions of dollars."...

