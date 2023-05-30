Bat-Grip Tool Maker Says Sports Retailer Infringed Trademark

By Elaine Briseño (May 30, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Bat-grip toolmaker Pro-Hitter Corp. has filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court alleging Franklin Sports Inc. is misleading consumers and infringing on the trademark of the original product by claiming professional baseball players use a third-party, knock–off batting product the sports retailer sells online....

