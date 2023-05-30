NY's Highest Court Asked To Weigh In On $185M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (May 30, 2023, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group wants New York's highest court to clarify whether state law permits the turnover of a Delaware limited liability company as it challenges a ruling ordering it to hand over its most valuable asset to an SL Green Realty Corp. affiliate owed about $185 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS