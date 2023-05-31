Hotel Coverage Didn't Transfer To New Owner, 9th Circ. Rules

By Ben Zigterman (May 31, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Water damage claims from the buyer of a Red Roof Inn were properly denied after the buyer wasn't assigned the seller's insurance rights, the Ninth Circuit said Wednesday, concluding that a California federal judge correctly found that the buyer lacks standing to sue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS