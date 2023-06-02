Ocwen, Wells Fargo Beats ERISA Suit Over Mortgages

By Patrick Hoff (June 2, 2023, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Ocwen Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo defeated a union pension fund's suit claiming the companies violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by exploiting homeowners during the financial crisis, as a New York federal judge ruled the mortgage-backed securities at issue weren't plan assets....

