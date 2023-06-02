Zelenskyy Adviser Wants Full Energy Embargo Against Russia

By Jennifer Doherty (June 2, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Vladyslav Vlasiuk, chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hopes that allies will impose a full embargo on Russian energy, curb electronics supplies and ban trading with Russia of all goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes....

