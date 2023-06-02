Kia, Hyundai Slapped With Another Car Theft Loss Suit

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 2, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Another group of insurers has sued Kia and Hyundai in California federal court, alleging that the manufacturers' failure to install anti-theft machinery on millions of vehicles left insurers liable for losses when those vehicles were stolen or damaged....

