Special Master Eyes Sept. 26 Launch Date For Citgo Auction

By Caleb Symons (June 6, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The special master overseeing an impending auction for energy giant Citgo wants a federal judge to kick-start the sale process in late September, accusing Venezuela and its state-owned oil regime of voicing objections that "are all recycled and have long been addressed by the court."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS