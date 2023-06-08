Shark Tank Investor Says Ex-NFL Player Defamed Him

By Renee Hickman (June 8, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Daymond John, a "Shark Tank" investor and the president of streetwear maker FUBU, has sued Al Baker, a former NFL player and the owner of Bubba Q's Boneless Baby Back Ribs, and Baker's family in New Jersey federal court, accusing the family of defaming him when his investment in their business went sour....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS