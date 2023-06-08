'Noah's Ark' Violating ESA With Subpar Animal Care, Suit Says

By Tom Lotshaw (June 8, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit alleges that the Noah's Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary in central Georgia is failing to properly care for tigers, parrots, monkeys and other protected species under its watch in violation of the Endangered Species Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS