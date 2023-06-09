The Top Issues In Ukrainian Bank's $4.2B Sham Loan Trial

By Richard Crump (June 9, 2023, 3:46 PM BST) -- PrivatBank's mammoth fraud trial against the Ukrainian lender's former owners begins in England's High Court on June 12, where they will face allegations they defrauded the bank out of $1.9 billion in a sham loan scheme linked to the supply of commodities and industrial equipment....

