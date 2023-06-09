BREAKING: Trump Hit With 37 Charges Over Classified Docs

By Rachel Scharf (June 9, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Former president Donald Trump took classified military secrets from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort and purposefully hid documents when the U.S. Department of Justice came looking, according to a historic 37-count Florida federal court indictment unsealed Friday....

