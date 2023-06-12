Plaintiff Hits Back At Jerry Jones' Attempt To Toss Claims

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 12, 2023, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A woman claiming to be the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones implored a Texas federal court not to drop her defamation claims against Jones, saying the arguments in his motion to dismiss were "based on mischaracterizations" of her allegations....

