Freshfields Adds 4-Atty Team From Wilson Sonsini

By Andrea Keckley (June 13, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP announced Tuesday that it has hired four Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC attorneys as partners in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., including one who will lead the firm's strategic risk and crisis management practice....

