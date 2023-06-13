JetBlue Escapes Suit Alleging Airliner Tracked Users Online

By Henrik Nilsson (June 13, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action on Monday that alleged JetBlue illegally tracked users on its website, saying the customer lacked standing as she failed to show that she shared any sensitive information with the airline....

