Auto Repair Biz Can't Escape Sanctions In Oily Penny Pay Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 13, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- An auto repair shop and its owner cannot dodge sanctions in a wage suit accusing them of dropping thousands of oily pennies on a worker's driveway, a Georgia federal judge ruled Tuesday, rejecting the argument that they didn't turn over payroll records because they thought a settlement was approaching....

