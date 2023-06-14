2nd Circ. Judge Wary Of Taking Stand On MLB Antitrust Shield

By Rachel Scharf (June 14, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- One member of a Second Circuit panel appeared skeptical Wednesday of a request that the appeals court declare its support for undoing Major League Baseball's century-old antitrust carveout, saying it's "hard to see what value" would come from opining on settled U.S. Supreme Court precedent....

