BREAKING: Jury Convicts Sweepstakes Biz Owner Of Bribing Ill. Lawmakers

By Lauraann Wood (June 15, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury found a sweepstakes machine business owner guilty Thursday of bribing two state lawmakers for their support in an attempt to add industry regulations to a major gambling law the legislature passed in 2019....

