Scandi Airline SAS Extends Deadline For $900M Equity Raise

By Najiyya Budaly (June 16, 2023, 12:17 PM BST) -- SAS has said it will extend the deadline for a planned 9.5 billion Swedish kronor ($900 million) equity raise by approximately four weeks after receiving "substantial interest" from investors, as the Scandinavian airline looks to emerge from U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS