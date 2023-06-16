New Crash Trial Called Unnecessary After $4M Verdict

By Catherine Marfin (June 16, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court said the family of a former auto dealership employee who was permanently injured in an accident doesn't need a new trial, writing that none of the four errors identified by the family were egregious enough to set aside the three-week trial and resulting $4.02 million verdict in their favor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS