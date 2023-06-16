3 Firms Assist As Michael Jordan Sells Stake In NBA's Hornets

By David Steele (June 16, 2023, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Basketball icon Michael Jordan has sold his majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets to a group led by private equity firm executives Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the team announced Friday morning, in an agreement built with help from law firms including King & Spalding, Katten Muchin and Wachtell Lipton....

