Ga. Couple Win $35M Verdict In Suit Over Son's Crash Death

By Mike Curley (June 16, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state jury has reached a $35 million verdict in a suit from the parents of a Yale University student who died after colliding with an ornamental planter in the City of Milton, finding that the city had maintained a dangerous public nuisance by allowing the planter to remain in place....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS