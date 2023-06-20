Ill. Judge Gives Early OK To $800K Biometric Privacy Deal

By Celeste Bott (June 20, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted early approval Tuesday to an $865,000 settlement between an Illinois distribution warehouse and about 865 current and former employees who claimed they illegally were required to use a timekeeping device that scanned, collected and stored their fingerprints without their informed consent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS