Facebook Users' Attys Seek $95M In $725M Meta Privacy Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (June 22, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Counsel representing a preliminarily certified class of more than 200 million Facebook users asked a California federal judge Wednesday to award them $91.2 million in fees and $4.1 million in costs for securing a $725 million deal to resolve privacy claims over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal....

