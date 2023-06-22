BREAKING: 3M Strikes Deal Worth Up To $12.5B Over PFAS Contamination

By Emily Field (June 22, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing public water systems on Thursday announced that a $12.5 billion deal has been reached with 3M to end claims over contamination from so-called forever chemicals in firefighting foam, in what they say is the largest settlement over drinking water in U.S. history....

