Judge Calls CBP Metering Docs Search 'Woefully Inadequate'

By Britain Eakin (June 29, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge handed a partial win to an immigration attorney in her fight to pry loose records from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on metering at the southern border, with the judge deeming the agency's search substandard....

