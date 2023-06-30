Split Mich. Panel Strikes Down Epidemic-Control Law

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 30, 2023, 10:48 AM EDT) -- A Michigan Court of Appeals panel said a public health law that gave Michigan's health director the authority to close restaurants to control the spread of COVID-19 is unconstitutional, ruling in a 2-1 decision that the epidemic-control statute gave state health officials too much power with too few guardrails....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS