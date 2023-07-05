Hedge Fund's Suit Aims To Stop Scrutiny By Developer

By Lauren Castle (July 5, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer who runs a so-called media organization focused entirely on hedge fund Canyon Partners told a Texas appeals court that his company's mass emails and published books criticizing the fund's lending practices were protected speech, not harassment....

