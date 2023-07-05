Allianz Unit Must Pay Out Other Insurer For Pollution Suit

By Alexa Scherzinger (July 5, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- National Surety Corp. can recover as much as $3.7 million from an Allianz unit after an Oregon federal judge determined that the discovery of four decades-old policies required the two insurers' shares of coverage for an underlying mall pollution suit to be recalculated....

