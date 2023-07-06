USPTO Study Touts High Rate Of Single AIA Challenges

By Dani Kass (July 6, 2023, 11:37 AM EDT) -- About 72% of America Invents Act challenges in fiscal year 2022 saw patents only challenged once, showing a decline in the use of serial and parallel petitions, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office found in a study released Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS