Meet The Florida Atty For Trump Aide Walt Nauta

By Phillip Bantz (July 6, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- After two scrapped arraignments due to a lack of local counsel, Donald Trump's close personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta has finally retained a Florida-based attorney to defend him in a historic federal criminal case alleging he and the former president conspired to hide classified documents from the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS