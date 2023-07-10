Insurer Resists Covering $3M Pipe Facility Damage Suit

By Candace Pedraza (July 10, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Berkley National Insurance Co. asked a Texas federal court to relieve it of any duty to defend or indemnify a contractor who is being sued for more than $3 million after being accused of damaging almost 1,000 pieces of equipment for storing pipes in a facility....

